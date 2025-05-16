BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SN1516: Twisted Tables, Genetic Experiments & Cartel Connections ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
1
14 views • 4 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6tev6v-sn1516-twisted-tables-genetic-experiments-and-cartel-connections-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/05/16/sn1516-twisted-tables-genetic-experiments-cartel-connections/]


It’s getting crazier and crazier out there, and we’re still here locked in trying to bring you the good news. Looks like P. Diddy is on trial by Cassie Ventura. We have celebrities calling for a total Hollywood strike to punish America until he's free. Free of what? Blackmail and entrapment? We go down the rabbit hole of Jonathan Oddi as he speaks out about Diddy oil, the Trump assassination and more - from 2018.


We take a break from the latest sociopolitical and sociocultural news - like Donald Trump going to Saudi Arabia to secure a $600 billion investment - to talk about some of the new developments regarding the Covid vaccine. You’ve got MAHA’s new chief medical advisor, Dr. Aseem Malhotra calling for a nationwide ban on mRNA Covid vaccines. Like Saudi Arabia, we have another study coming out of the Czech Republic sounding the alarm as fertility rates plunge among vaxxed women.


In the final hours of the transmission, we split our time between updating the audience about the deportation efforts and their strange connection to Hollywood elite sex trafficking and satanic ritual abuse parties. This is not a beginner's episode. In fact, I would employ you to go back to our recently recovered YouTube channel from 2014 and get acquainted with the information from back then. Lock in ladies and gentlemen. This is one of those historic transmissions you’re not gonna wanna miss.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/SA5CETB52G


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
