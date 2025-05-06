🇵🇱🇪🇺 Polish presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun stomps on EU flag and then burns it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇵🇱🇪🇺 Polish presidential candidate stomps on EU flag and then burns it
Grzegorz Braun, a far-right candidate for the Polish presidency, entered the Ministry of Industry, removed the EU flag, threw it on the floor, and stomped on it.
He stated that EU symbols are not legally protected in Poland, adding, "Thank God, there's no such state yet."
Source @Retards Of TikTok
