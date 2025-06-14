CTP (20250617 S3EJunSpecial5) JRandBrushFiresMinistries BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EJunSpecial5) Brush Fires: How God Uses Our Past to Light the Way
The journey from worldly success to spiritual joy requires discovering your God-given purpose and embracing your unique design—including past traumas and experiences—to serve others effectively.
Visit brushfires-digital.com to access free resources