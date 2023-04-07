26 MILLION Vax INJURIES in 2022. 13 Sigma Event. Ed Dowd.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2022 Vax Injury Numbers. Vax Injuries 13 Standard Deviations Above Trend in 2022.
Ed Dowd: Twitter Thread on VAIDS. Mar 28, 2023. VaxJab = Suppressed Immune System. www.PhinanceTechnologies.com
Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report.
Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.
Estimated Economic Cost: Total: $147 BILLION. $89 BILLION in injuries. $52 BILLION in disabilities. $5 BILLION in excess deaths.
FULL SHOW. Flyover Conservatives. The Data Tells Us It's GOING TO GET STRANGE Over Next 3-5 Years - Edward Dowd | Flyover Clips. April 6, 2023. https://rumble.com/v2g9qy8-the-data-tells-us-its-going-to-get-strange-over-next-3-5-years-flyover-clip.html
Got the Jab? Don't Despair. Start supplementing and detoxing: Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC and more. www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html
