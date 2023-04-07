BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

26 MILLION Vax INJURIES in 2022. 13 Sigma Event. Ed Dowd.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
453 views • 04/07/2023

2022 Vax Injury Numbers.  Vax Injuries 13 Standard Deviations Above Trend in 2022. 

Ed Dowd: Twitter Thread on VAIDS. Mar 28, 2023. VaxJab = Suppressed Immune System. www.PhinanceTechnologies.com

Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report.

Estimated Human Cost: 26 Million Injuries, 1.3 Million Disabilities, 300k excess deaths.

Estimated Economic Cost: Total: $147 BILLION. $89 BILLION in injuries. $52 BILLION in disabilities. $5 BILLION in excess deaths.

FULL SHOW. Flyover Conservatives. The Data Tells Us It's GOING TO GET STRANGE Over Next 3-5 Years - Edward Dowd | Flyover Clips. April 6, 2023. https://rumble.com/v2g9qy8-the-data-tells-us-its-going-to-get-strange-over-next-3-5-years-flyover-clip.html

Got the Jab?  Don't Despair. Start supplementing and detoxing:  Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC and more.  www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html

~~~~~~~

BRIGHTEON Store supplements and superfoods: quality, clean, no-GMO, no-glyphosate, no-corn syrups, no-fake sweeteners, heavy metal tested. 1% of all profits to Native American causes.

~~~~~~~


Keywords
healthimmune systemvaccinevaxed dowdvax injuryvaidsimmune suppressed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy