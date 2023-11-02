Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 1, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2141 - Covid shots contained DNA! Ted does a 10 minute rant of the rights that God gave us! What was the Deagle forecast? Listen closely the globalists have to tell you their intent! Why did we wear masks? Are seat belt tickets necessary? Plus much more. This is a super intense must listen show!