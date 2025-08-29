BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

21st AZK – Patrick Wood: The Race to Artificial Super-Intelligence
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 3 weeks ago

Technocracy expert and author Patrick Wood speaks at the 21st AZK in an interview on the topic: "The race for artificial superintelligence." In this explosive interview, he explains how the banking system, NGOs, and the Trilateral Commission want to enforce and anchor their standards worldwide and ultimately have everything monitored by AI in order to create a new system. "The new system is based on this technocratic idea of controlling everything from the top down, down to every conceivable aspect of life." Ultimately, AI would declare itself to be God. What can we do about it now? Patrick Wood lists some practical ways to take action right now.

Keywords
aisurveillancerockefellertechnocracyazk21
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy