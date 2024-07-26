Flee Nitpickers!

Wednesday Night Live 24 July 2024





In this episode, I introduce an interactive feature for audio questions, provide updates on current events and listener discussions. We explore affirmations, positive programming through music, and practical skills for personal growth. The conversation delves into freedom in private schools, authenticity in character portrayal, and combatting controls that diminish individuality. Additionally, we discuss tipping culture, emphasizing ethical tipping decisions based on quality service and the importance of self-awareness and self-respect in tipping choices.





