NEW DATA SHOWS DEATHS AND DISABILITIES CONTINUE TO SKYROCKET | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

🚨 Insider Alert: Whistleblowers Reveal a 23-24% Rise in Excess Mortality Among Millennials

The HighWire with Del Bigtree



Returning guest and former BlackRock Equity Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, has been tracking the rising rate of non-COVID illness and excess deaths in the US and the UK since 2021, and has new alarming data on the skyrocketing rate of cardiovascular and hematological deaths. Hear the expert analysis on how these numbers may lead to a global economic crisis.





Edward Dowd:

“I’m hearing from some of my insurance whistleblowers that their short-term and long-term disability numbers are accelerating again,”

@DowdEdward told @delbigtree:





“They’re having panic meetings about it, but most times, they don’t mention the obvious elephant in the room. They see excess deaths amongst the millennials, 25 through 44, in their Group Life insurance continuing at abnormally high rates, around 23, 24% excess mortality. So whatever’s going on, we all know what we think it is. Whatever’s going on is a disaster.”