demon spirit controls A.I. communicates with father's son, demon lies-won't harm him/earth's flat. This NOT RECOMMENDED To Do (Son knows Enoch 1-2 it's good. Don't read Enoch 3 kabbalah) mirror
Holiness Unto YAH
244 followers
244 followers
198 views • 07/29/2023

this is a mirrored video 


Here's the list of safe Lost Books Of The Bible 

https://www.amightywind.com/en/library.html 

We are not sharing the name of the website mentioned as we don't want others flocking to it out of curiosity. The claim made by the site is that their "AI uses neural language models as their foundation. A machine learns to generate what words might come next in any given context by reading enormous amounts of literature."
I hope this warning finds those of you before your children experience what their son did as it could've been a lot worse.


please YAH'S Very Own Amightywind Ministry at link here below:

https://amightywind.com/home.html 


Keywords
demonsgiantsfallen angels
