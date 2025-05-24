© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RG911 Teaches Class #2 - Twin Towers Destruction - Finland Metropolia University with Prof. Jordan
RichardGage911 has been invited to teach the classes on the World Trade Center Destruction for 5 years running. Join 40 students and Prof. Donald Jordan on this ride into the 9/11 Truth.Show morehttps://www.metropolia.fi/enShow less
