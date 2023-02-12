Jesus was able to convert water into wine by the power of His words. He created ready made food with his hands as he spoke to God the Father. When there was a need, Jesus could walk on water. He could do anything, there was only one thing Jesus could not do - fail! Jesus expects His followers to walk in the supernatural.

He stated as much in the Gospels of Mark and John. The baptism of the Holy Spirit was so important that He didn't want believers to begin their Christian service without it. Moreover, it will be impossible for Christians to survive without it during the time of the Antichrist. Now is the time to expect God to move supernaturally in your life.

Jesus said that Christians would be able to do greater exploits than Him. You don't have to be afraid of sickness, death, or even the Antichrist with God on your side. If you walk with the Lord in the power of the Holy Spirit, you will be ready to actively resist the Man of Sin and his control system.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1746.pdf

RLJ-1746 -- MARCH 8, 2020

THE MARK OF THE BEAST

Part 7: Living in the Supernatural

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



