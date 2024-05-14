© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Nations Plot For Enforcing Disease X Lockdowns
* The U.S. southern border is wide open.
* Our federal government has been conducting a wide-scale criminal operation to flood America with unvetted foreigners, distribute them across the country, and provide them with homes and financial support.
* This is something far more sinister than the GOP’s “election fraud” talking point.
* It is becoming more clear what the objective is.
* This is a deployment of violent, healthy, fighting-age men i.e. UN troops in America.
Reese Reports | 14 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4v1z8w-un-troops-being-brought-in-as-migrant-refugees.html