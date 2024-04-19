Zionism, Controlled Op, “Ghost Guns”, OJ, Chemtrails, Clot-Shot, “Christian Nationalism”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-04-18 Zionism
Topics by JSD:
* Animal sacrifice, Dispensationalism and the “3rd Temple”
* “Replacement Theology” is confirmed by Scripture.
* Jane Ruby
* Alison Morrow and Dexter Taylor: “printing ‘ghost guns’ in NYC”.
* CCUSA president and CEO, Taylor prosecutor, joins White House delegation for Mother Teresa canonization!
* Jaws blasphemy.
* The truth behind Batman and the Joker.
* They want you to empathize with the villian, so cops learn to destroy ordinary people.
* Christopher Walken
* Arthur Firstenberg and the “invisible rainbow”: is he Controlled Opposition?
* Chemtrails.
* Making it rain.
* Security cam paintballs
* OJ
* Nicole Brown Simpson (raised Roman Catholic) and Louis H. Brown, IHS tombstone
* Mike Gill
* Scamdemic “therapy” leaves woman crippled, Kayla Pollock. Canada asks her to die (MAID)!
* Terrain fact v germ fiction.
* Jane Ruby, is she being used?
* Christian Zionism is blasphemy
* Boston Dynamics upgrades their Atlas robot
* Animal sacrifice mocks Christ's sacrifice.
* Candace Owens
* Tucker Carlson and “Christian Nationalism”
