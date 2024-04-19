Zionism, Controlled Op, “Ghost Guns”, OJ, Chemtrails, Clot-Shot, “Christian Nationalism”

CTB 2024-04-18 Zionism

Topics by JSD:

* Animal sacrifice, Dispensationalism and the “3rd Temple”

* “Replacement Theology” is confirmed by Scripture.

* Jane Ruby

* Alison Morrow and Dexter Taylor: “printing ‘ghost guns’ in NYC”.

* CCUSA president and CEO, Taylor prosecutor, joins White House delegation for Mother Teresa canonization!

* Jaws blasphemy.

* The truth behind Batman and the Joker.

* They want you to empathize with the villian, so cops learn to destroy ordinary people.

* Christopher Walken

* Arthur Firstenberg and the “invisible rainbow”: is he Controlled Opposition?

* Chemtrails.

* Making it rain.

* Security cam paintballs

* OJ

* Nicole Brown Simpson (raised Roman Catholic) and Louis H. Brown, IHS tombstone

* Mike Gill

* Scamdemic “therapy” leaves woman crippled, Kayla Pollock. Canada asks her to die (MAID)!

* Terrain fact v germ fiction.

* Jane Ruby, is she being used?

* Christian Zionism is blasphemy

* Boston Dynamics upgrades their Atlas robot

* Animal sacrifice mocks Christ's sacrifice.

* Candace Owens

* Tucker Carlson and “Christian Nationalism”

