Running Wood Pellet Machine Canada
99 views • 1 month ago

Step into a real project site in Canada where our wood pellet machine is running at full speed!

🔥 Watch how high-moisture wood chips and sawdust are transformed into clean, dense biomass pellets with our powerful ring die pellet mill. This line is designed for 2-3T/H production and fully customized to fit a limited workshop space.

🔧 Highlights in this video:

  • Smooth pelletizing process with stable output

  • 100% customized layout to match site limitations

  • Pellet diameter adjustable from 6–12mm

  • Energy-efficient operation, built to last

🏭 Project Location: Canada
⚙️ Raw Material: 50% moisture wood chips & sawdust
💡 Why RICHI: 30+ years of expertise, global project experience, full turnkey solutions

https://richipelletizer.com/wood-pellet-machine-canada/

machinewoodpellet
