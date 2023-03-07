© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why does this Aussie support Russia?Local man "Mullet Mick" is a roofing carpenter from Caboolture. Last Saturday Mick organised a rally in Brisbane against the ongoing supply of Australian weapons to Zelensky. Mick is a hilarious character. Tune in to hear him LIVE with Aussie Cossack!
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6lu81z2Of2A