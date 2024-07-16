Prophecy: Mega Earthquake Splits California, The USA invaded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I provide some commentary on this dream which was had by Daughter of Yahweh.
The title of the book has been changed.
NOW published!
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/
My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"
https://www.amazon.com/Editing-God-Textual-Criticism-Analyzed-ebook/dp/B07LCYT5NV
https://www.amazon.com/BABYLON-FINAL-ANTICHRIST-Prophecy-Revealed/dp/B0CQ2WQ934/