BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Full Statement from Russia’s Lead Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky after Negotiations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 4 months ago

Full Statement from Russia’s Lead Negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.

Adding: 

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have reached a preliminary agreement to hold a new round of talks.

Adding: 

EU Leaders Blame Russia After Istanbul Talks

European leaders criticized Russia following negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, though Moscow and Kiev issued no mutual accusations and signaled readiness for further talks.

🇬🇧🤡 UK Prime Minister Starmer called Russia’s position “unacceptable” and accused Putin of deliberately delaying a ceasefire.

🇫🇷🤡 French President Macron claimed Russia ignored ceasefire demands from the U.S., Ukraine, and the EU.

🇵🇱🤡 Polish Prime Minister Tusk accused Russia of derailing the talks, stating the Kremlin rejected U.S. involvement and made unacceptable demands.

🇮🇹🤡 Italian Prime Minister Meloni said the talks made clear “who truly wants peace and who doesn’t,” urging a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

🇩🇪🤡 German Chancellor Merz also blamed Russia but acknowledged a “very small, yet first positive signal” during the talks.

Adding:  The Ukrainian delegation hoped to achieve a respite in Istanbul for rearmament and regrouping of troops, but did not get what they wanted - Russian Ambassador At Large Rodion Miroshnik

Adding:  Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov issued a statement following negotiations with Russia.

- He confirmed both sides agreed to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

- Ceasefire terms were discussed.

- Umerov stated: “We continue working,” confirming earlier remarks by Medinsky and the Turkish Foreign Minister that a new round of talks is being prepared.

Adding: 

Russian Embassy Slams UK PM Over Istanbul Talks Comments

The Russian Embassy in London criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his remarks on the Russia–Ukraine negotiations held in Istanbul:

“We are genuinely puzzled by the Prime Minister’s hasty statement that Russia’s position in the Istanbul talks is unacceptable and that a response is being prepared. Unacceptable to whom? We’re not negotiating with London.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy