Truth Beyond The Headlines - Biblically Grounded, Prophetically Aware
LastChristian
LastChristian
51 views • 3 months ago

🎙️ The Last Christian Radio Show

Episode Title: “Truth Beyond The Headlines: Biblically Grounded. Prophetically Aware”

In this urgent and eye-opening episode of The Last Christian, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton dissect the week’s most explosive global headlines—through the unshakable lens of biblical prophecy and conservative Christian truth.

🛑 What You'll Hear:

🔥 Riots in Los Angeles and National Guard deployments—signs of lawlessness foretold

🎯 Israel strikes Gaza as tensions with Hezbollah and Iran inch closer to full-scale war

🛰️ Drone warfare escalates between Ukraine and Russia—Gog and Magog alignments emerge

🌐 U.S.–China trade talks and G7 diplomacy—global powers position for Revelation’s final system

⚠️ UN and environmental controls reveal a growing agenda to silence biblical values

💡 Prophetic analysis of how today’s news points to tomorrow’s tribulation

This isn’t just news—it’s Truth Beyond the Headlines: Biblically grounded. Prophetically aware. Unfiltered. Uncensored.

📍 Available now on Revelation Radio, through our Broadcast Partners on air & online, Multiple Video Platforms, Countless Podcast platforms, and at www.LastChristian.net

🔊 Broadcasting to over 160 countries and all 50 U.S. states

📅 New episodes every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT

worldnewsendtimesbreakingnewslastdaysprophecynewsbibleprophecyglobalcrisischristiannewsmiddleeastupdatenewsfromabiblicalperspective
