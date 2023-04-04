President Trump waves farewell, for now, as he leaves Trump Tower for arraignment.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Trump on Tuesday surrendered at a Manhattan courthouse on charges related to paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump entered the courthouse at about 1:45 p.m. after a short trip downtown from Trump Towers in midtown.
He will be arraigned on an indictment of a reported 34 counts, to which he will plead not guilty. In this footage obtained via Storyful, former President Donald J. Trump is seen waving a final salute towards the people of America, as he leaves Trump Tower to turn himself in.
This continues to be a developing story.
Credit: Lausky Liu via Storyful