Ukraine will spend almost a quarter of its GDP on defence next year. That's more than ten times what its European NATO allies spend"
🐻 Rutti Frutti, Ukraine is spending your money to spend whatever they are spending, not some mythical "their" money 😁
Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%.
He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.