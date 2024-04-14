A Challenge For Alex O'Connor (Cosmic Skeptic)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a friendly challenge for Alex O'Connor (Cosmic Skeptic) @CosmicSkeptic or anyone who wants to critically think about the world they live in.
Resources helpful to learn this untold knowledge:
(Most Recommended) "The Most Dangerous Superstition" by Larken Rose
(Psychology) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwOZIUA3REw
(Movie) https://jonesplantationfilm.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@LarkenRose
https://www.youtube.com/@fabianliberty
https://www.youtube.com/@Disenthrall
To contact me: https://theliberator.us/contact
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#atheism #cosmicskeptic #criticalthinking #skeptic #skepticism #challenge #motivational #inspirational #honesty #belief #believe #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change