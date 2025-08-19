Dr Stella A.I Is Demonic Illonis Forced Mental Health On Kids Aductive Therapties To Cancer-1HB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under a controversial new law signed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, government-run schools will now mandate annual mental health screenings for students starting in 3rd grade. Is this really about protecting children — or about monitoring and controlling them? We also explore what Yuval Noah Harari and Elon Musk share with us about the future of Artificial Intelligence, digital surveillance, and the manipulation of human behavior.