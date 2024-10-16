BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Shocking Truth: Gang Leaders Warn of Chaos in Chicago"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
33 views • 7 months ago

The New York Post was interviewing hard-core native gang members. Some of them were 'elders' who retired from gangster life. One of them was a gentleman called Tyrone Muhammad, an ex-gang member of the 'Gangsters Disciples' & now he's with 'Ex-Cons For Trump'. He said it's impossible to release gang members & criminals into our country thru the borders then assume that's going to be okay. Then he said when the black gangs get 'fed up' with the illegalities & criminal activities of these migrant non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames. He said there will be nothing that the National Guard or the government is going to be able to do about it - when the bloodshed hits the streets.

