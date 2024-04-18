BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warning: Solar Eclipse, CERN, World War And 40 Days Connection - MFBTV33
The Appearance
The Appearance
333 views • 04/18/2024

MESSAGES FROM BEYOND THE VEIL 33


A New Deadly Virus - 3/17/2021

https://theappearance.com/new-deadly-virus.htm


Revelation 9 - The Mark of the Beast - May 13, 2023

https://theappearance.com/new-page-19.htm


“Pandemic Treaty” will hand WHO keys to global government

https://off-guardian.org/2022/04/19/pandemic-treaty-will-hand-who-keys-to-global-government/


GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/global-govt-alert-threat-national-sovereignty-set-go-may-22-28-world-health-assembly/


'Surveillance over every citizen on Earth': Devious group looks to rule entire world

https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/surveillance-every-citizen-earth-devious-group-looks-rule-entire-world/


Cultural and technological change in the future information environment

https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RRA2600/RRA2662-1/RAND_RRA2662-1.pdf


Metaverse Identity: Defining the Self in a Blended Reality

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Metaverse_Identity_Defining_the_Self_in_a_Blended_Reality_2024.pdf


Mike Johnson Proposes New $100 Billion Foreign Aid Package – with $0 For Americans, Border Security Veterans, or Infrastructure

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-american-journal-humanity-enters-age-of-ai-warfare/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nemesisplanet xmark of the beastportalsantichristcerndays of noahdisasters10 virginsblood of jesussigns in the heavensdivine protectionbeast technologyovercomersten virginsblood of the lambkolbrinbeast techgross darknessword of our testimonyspiritual doorwaysperihelion 2024preparation for times aheadnew deadly virusnew pandemic treaty
