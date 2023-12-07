07.12.23: BRICS SCHMICS

While I think a unilateral system of currency is a good idea, much like communism it looks better on paper than in person. That being said we could easily once again dominate the world energy market and reduce the CCP to a bad aftertaste. It is easier said then than done but doable. The best war is the one won without firing a shot.Thanks for watching.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

