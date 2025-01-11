BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disease in Reverse - Episode 8: Heal Your Mitochondria with Urotherapy & Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 5 months ago

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net


o Dr. Ed Group reveals how urotherapy can heal your body from the deadly spike glycoprotein.

o Top doctors recommend the most effective regenerative medicine protocols to heal your mitochondria and reverse disease.

o Natural solutions for repairing damage to your mitochondria - "the fuel factories inside of each cell" - and healing cells throughout your body.

o How medical doctors are using integrative energy medicine to heal the body and help reverse damage caused by the deadly spike glycoproteins.

o How urokinase - the number #1 drug to control blood clotting - is naturally found in urine.

o Discover urine's anti-poisonous and anti-inflammatory properties, among its over 3,500 different compounds.

o Why Dr. Ed Group recommends urine as "the best skincare stem cell-based, living, raw skin regeneration product".

o Our experts discuss how doing water-only fasting allows your body to go into autophagy where you start creating stem cells.




Tags: Bioweapons, biotoxin, Reversing, Disease in Reverse, Jonathan Otto, Dr Bryan Ardis, Bryan Ardis, Ardis, Episode 1, Deadly Effects, Dr Henry Ealy, mRNA, vaccines, jabs, covid, covid 19, Dr Peter McCullough, Peter McCullough, C-19, blood clots, clots, plasmids, turbo cancers, cancer, remission, doctors, Big Pharma, spike, glycoprotein, immune cells, T Cells, heart disease, heart attacks, plandemic, pandemic, democide, depopulation, miscarriages, stillbirths


Keywords
cancervaccinesheart attacksdemocideblood clotsbioweaponsreversingepisode 1spikejabscovid 19covidc-19mrnadeadly effectsdr henry ealypeter mcculloughdr peter mcculloughbryan ardisbiotoxindr bryan ardisardisjonathan ottoturbo cancersdisease in reverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy