Disease in Reverse - Episode 8: Heal Your Mitochondria with Urotherapy & Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine

o Dr. Ed Group reveals how urotherapy can heal your body from the deadly spike glycoprotein.
o Top doctors recommend the most effective regenerative medicine protocols to heal your mitochondria and reverse disease.
o Natural solutions for repairing damage to your mitochondria - "the fuel factories inside of each cell" - and healing cells throughout your body.
o How medical doctors are using integrative energy medicine to heal the body and help reverse damage caused by the deadly spike glycoproteins.
o How urokinase - the number #1 drug to control blood clotting - is naturally found in urine.
o Discover urine's anti-poisonous and anti-inflammatory properties, among its over 3,500 different compounds.
o Why Dr. Ed Group recommends urine as "the best skincare stem cell-based, living, raw skin regeneration product".
o Our experts discuss how doing water-only fasting allows your body to go into autophagy where you start creating stem cells.
