DIY Pickup coil for pinpointing EMF

List of what you can use:

JOYO mini Amp (I payed 9€ for it)

Telephone pickup coil (I payed 2€ for it)

3.5mm mono male jack to 6.3mm mono female jack adapter (I had this already)

3.5mm mono female female jack (I had this already)

9V battery

a stick

pink tape

some wire

Why didn't i buy a female 3.5 to female 6.3 ?

I think this doesn't exist, I couldn't find that, and i already had one adapter.

There is a new version of the Esmog Spion on the market:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/



In my boiler video you can see more measurements with the "Buzz stick":

https://www.brighteon.com/37380555-2049-4ac7-b360-b7d0e1357068



Music:

Marty Gots a Plan Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/



--------------------------------------

Studies:





EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------