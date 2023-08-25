BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DIY Pickup coil for pinpointing EMF
Merializer
Merializer
317 views • 08/25/2023

List of what you can use:

JOYO mini Amp (I payed 9€ for it)
Telephone pickup coil (I payed 2€ for it)
3.5mm mono male jack to 6.3mm mono female jack adapter (I had this already)
3.5mm mono female female jack (I had this already)
9V battery
a stick
pink tape
some wire

Why didn't i buy a female 3.5 to female 6.3 ?
I think this doesn't exist, I couldn't find that, and i already had one adapter.

There is a new version of the Esmog Spion on the market:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

In my boiler video you can see more measurements with the "Buzz stick":
https://www.brighteon.com/37380555-2049-4ac7-b360-b7d0e1357068

Music:
Marty Gots a Plan Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

--------------------------------------

Studies:


EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

--------------------------------------

Keywords
emffunnyemrcoilehsmagnetic fieldsemvtelephone pickup coilpickup coilbuzz stickpinpointing emf
