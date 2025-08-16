VAX POISONED INFLUENCER SUFFERS 3RD MISCARRIAGE THIS YEAR

Aug 14, 2025 Nick Viall’s wife, Natalie Joy, has experienced her third miscarriage this year.





The former “Bachelor” star shared the heartbreaking news with his “Viall Files” podcast listeners Thursday.

Jan 29, 2025 The Viall Files

Welcome back to The Viall Files: Going Deeper with Natalie Joy and Nick Viall.





In this deeply personal episode, Natalie opens up about her miscarriage with her and Nick’s second child. Through vulnerability and honesty, she offers her raw and powerful experience in hopes of making others feel less alone.

Who Is Natalie Joy? 5 Things to Know About Nick Viall’s Girlfriend

By Meredith Nardino

January 28, 2021





1. She Works in Healthcare

The surgical technician often shows off her work looks on social media in colorful scrubs. In December 2020, she documented herself receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I'm happy to be a part of the process and doing my part to protect the lives of so many people. Here's to 2021 with the hope of less pandemic," she wrote via Instagram.





2. She's Friends With Sarah Hyland

Joy kicked off the new year with a small group of pals in Los Angeles — and partied the night away with the Modern Family alum. Hyland, 30, is engaged to Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams.





3. She's an Animal Lover

In April 2020, Joy visited a friendly face on a Nashville farm. "Drove several hours to social distance with my baby stallion," she captioned an Instagram post as she stroked the horse's beautiful mane.





4. She's 'Southern Raised'

Joy celebrates her roots in her Instagram bio and visited her mom in Alabama during the holiday season. "My mother is the definition of timeless beauty," she captioned the sweet snap.





5. She Loves a Tropical Getaway

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Joy captured memorable moments from her fun-filled trips to Puerto Rico, Miami and more. "Isolating myself to this little nook for the foreseeable future," she wrote alongside a beachside bikini photo in March 2020. She posted a throwback from an island vacation nine months later, writing, "File under; things I can’t wait to do again."

January 28, 2021

