THE HARD REALITY OF A NON-NEGOTIABLE WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you mentally prepared for a world that just is what it is? That the only breaks and options are the ones you gave and have given yourself? Where choice isn't "built in" to all scenerio... Even survival ones. The hard reality of an unbending, unyielding world with heat and stress being at ALL TIME HIGHS will be pushing people to their breaking points everywhere you look. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]