November 17, 2024

Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time





Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Message: Pray While You Are Doing Well





In today's reflection on the Gospel of Mark 13:24-32, we encounter some obscurities, yet the essential message remains clear. We are reminded to always be prepared to face our judgment, as we do not know the exact day or hour of our departure from this life. While the specifics of when or how the world will end may not significantly concern us, what truly matters is the state of our consciences at the moment we leave this world. This teaching encourages us to live with intention and mindfulness, emphasizing the importance of our eternal destiny.





A very practical way to assess our relationship with God and the world around us is to ask ourselves the urgent question: "How would I fare if I were called to render an account of stewardship tonight?" This reflection, inspired by today’s readings, invites us to evaluate our lives and our actions. If we find areas that require correction, it’s crucial to act swiftly and make the necessary changes. We may receive further opportunities to amend our ways, but there's no guarantee. If we truly value our eternal happiness, we must heed this call to reflection and strive to align our lives with God's will, seeking peace with both God and our neighbors, and relying on His grace to guide us towards righteousness.





Gospel

Mk 13:24-32

Jesus said to his disciples:

"In those days after that tribulation

the sun will be darkened,

and the moon will not give its light,

and the stars will be falling from the sky,

and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.





"And then they will see 'the Son of Man coming in the clouds'

with great power and glory,

and then he will send out the angels

and gather his elect from the four winds,

from the end of the earth to the end of the sky.





"Learn a lesson from the fig tree.

When its branch becomes tender and sprouts leaves,

you know that summer is near.

In the same way, when you see these things happening,

know that he is near, at the gates.

Amen, I say to you,

this generation will not pass away

until all these things have taken place.

Heaven and earth will pass away,

but my words will not pass away.





"But of that day or hour, no one knows,

neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

