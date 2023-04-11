Ep. 1- Introduction and Spiritual Warfare Basics

This episode will provide a brief introduction about "Unleashing Spirit Warriors" and will cover some of the basics of spiritual warfare and focused on:

1) What the weapons of or warfare are

2) Who the true enemy is

3) Being prepared to give an answer for your faith

4) Some of the most powerful and effective spiritual battles you will face in life

5) My background, understanding and experience in spiritual warfare





Time indexes:

00:01:36 Spiritual Warfare

00:02:27 You must choose a side

00:04:52 A move of God

00:05:34 The Spiritual Battle

00:13:06 Living out your daily lives

00:16:58 My Experience in Spiritual Warfare

00:19:25 A word of caution

00:21:03 Important to understand





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!





Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/





Here are the links to ChristianMovies mentioned, the "End Of The Harvest" movie and they story of the Christiano Brothers

https://christianmovies.com/

https://christianmovies.com/blogs/articles/the-christiano-brothers-story

https://christianmovies.com/collections/rich-christiano-films/products/end-of-the-harvest-movie-dvd



