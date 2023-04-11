Ep. 1- Introduction and Spiritual Warfare Basics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode will provide a brief introduction about "Unleashing Spirit Warriors" and will cover some of the basics of spiritual warfare and focused on:
1) What the weapons of or warfare are
2) Who the true enemy is
3) Being prepared to give an answer for your faith
4) Some of the most powerful and effective spiritual battles you will face in life
5) My background, understanding and experience in spiritual warfare
Time indexes:
00:01:36 Spiritual Warfare
00:02:27 You must choose a side
00:04:52 A move of God
00:05:34 The Spiritual Battle
00:13:06 Living out your daily lives
00:16:58 My Experience in Spiritual Warfare
00:19:25 A word of caution
00:21:03 Important to understand
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/
Here are the links to ChristianMovies mentioned, the "End Of The Harvest" movie and they story of the Christiano Brothers
https://christianmovies.com/
https://christianmovies.com/blogs/articles/the-christiano-brothers-story
https://christianmovies.com/collections/rich-christiano-films/products/end-of-the-harvest-movie-dvd