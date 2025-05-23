© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚀 Russia launches military satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
A *Soyuz-2.1b* rocket successfully delivered a new military satellite to orbit today, confirmed Russia’s Defense Ministry.
🔶 Mission status: Satellite operational & under control of Aerospace Forces
🔶 Launch site: Plesetsk Cosmodrome
🔶 Watch: Official footage of the liftoff released