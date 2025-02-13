BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We do not need AI for personalized medicine!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


What I think of that narrative of, oh, now AI can fix it, and we can do personalized. No, we did personalized medicine. We did exactly what you said with a man named Louis Staudt in 1999 when I headed the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism, Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism Screening Technologies Brands, Division of Cancer Therapeutics, that work was given to me. Well, half of it, the other half, Frank Ruscetti continued with, in the EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. It's about the expression of the virus, not the presence of a virus. It's about the chemokine and cytokine signature of disease. It's about the sensors on every cell.

We did that work. And we did that work in the mRNA level presented by Genyous Omnitüra, 2015, in an AACR, American Association of Cancer Research in Boston, where we showed you every mRNA and our God given “m” inhibitory RNAs. SRNAs RmRNA. Every human being is sovereign. And when you inject aborted fetal monkey, mouse, cow, pig, bird into people, we have immune responses.

So what I think of the BS and the AI is their last chance, because, in fact, they don't own the intellectual property. Nobody owns the intellectual property. That's between you and God unless, as Abraham Lincoln said: You open your mouth and remove all doubt!


Judy Mikovits, PhS - 02/12/2025


ThriveTimeShow with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6k1zs1-dr.-judy-mikovits-these-systems-might-escape-control.-.html


Louis M. Staudt, M.D., Ph.D: https://ccr.cancer.gov/staff-directory/louis-m-staudt


Omnitüra Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com

Keywords
healthnewstruthcureaimedicinemikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy