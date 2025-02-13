We do not need AI for personalized medicine!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





What I think of that narrative of, oh, now AI can fix it, and we can do personalized. No, we did personalized medicine. We did exactly what you said with a man named Louis Staudt in 1999 when I headed the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism, Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism Screening Technologies Brands, Division of Cancer Therapeutics, that work was given to me. Well, half of it, the other half, Frank Ruscetti continued with, in the EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. It's about the expression of the virus, not the presence of a virus. It's about the chemokine and cytokine signature of disease. It's about the sensors on every cell.

We did that work. And we did that work in the mRNA level presented by Genyous Omnitüra, 2015, in an AACR, American Association of Cancer Research in Boston, where we showed you every mRNA and our God given “m” inhibitory RNAs. SRNAs RmRNA. Every human being is sovereign. And when you inject aborted fetal monkey, mouse, cow, pig, bird into people, we have immune responses.

So what I think of the BS and the AI is their last chance, because, in fact, they don't own the intellectual property. Nobody owns the intellectual property. That's between you and God unless, as Abraham Lincoln said: You open your mouth and remove all doubt!





Judy Mikovits, PhS - 02/12/2025





