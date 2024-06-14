VAXX poisoned young businessman DIES SUDDENLY

REST IN PEACE Solomon Choi. Young Entrepreneur Who Founded Popular Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Chain 16 Handles Dead at 44

Solomon Choi "will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy,” his obituary read - "Solomon Choi, an entrepreneur known for founding the self-serve frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, has died. He was 44.

In a March 2023 Instagram post, Choi revealed that he sold the business during the pandemic in 2022.

Following news of his death, current 16 Handles owner and CEO Neil Hershman, released a statement on Choi's passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE."

https://peopleDOTcom/16-handles-frozen-yogurt-founder-solomon-choi-dead-at-44-8662603

###

https://www.instagramDOTcom/solomonchoi/

https://www.facebookDOTcom/solomon.choi

https://www.instagramDOTcom/16handles/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/