VAXX poisoned young businessman DIES SUDDENLY

REST IN PEACE Solomon Choi. Young Entrepreneur Who Founded Popular Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Chain 16 Handles Dead at 44
Solomon Choi "will be remembered as the world’s best husband and daddy,” his obituary read - "Solomon Choi, an entrepreneur known for founding the self-serve frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, has died. He was 44.
In a March 2023 Instagram post, Choi revealed that he sold the business during the pandemic in 2022.
Following news of his death, current 16 Handles owner and CEO Neil Hershman, released a statement on Choi's passing.
“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE."
