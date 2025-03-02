BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
POP STAR CUT TO SHREDS BY VAX POISON INDUCED PROSTATE CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
584 views • 6 months ago

Montell Jordan @montelljordan "1st Pfizer shot taken today. Took it for a short test run. No noticeable super powers added... but none taken away either. That’s a joke. 🤔😉"

1:56 PM · Apr 26, 2021

https://x.com/montelljordan/status/1386786372078424066

###

What Has Covid Taught You With Pastor, Singer , Songwriter and Record Producer Montell Jordan.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=TluxFM-mZ-s

###

"Today is my birthday.


I love you. I’m doing something unthinkable. I need your help.


I only have a few simple requests.


Watch until the end and then:


1. Pray

2. Take action. Give if you are moved.

3. Share


Thank you.

Link in bio

December 3, 2024

12w"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DDIoVR8S9bP/

Keywords
healthcancervaccinemedicinejordanvaccinatedprostateprostate cancerpfizerpfizer vaccinemontell jordanmontell
