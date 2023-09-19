Modern Earth Science Destroyed: Artificial Satellites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Going back and reading a high school textbook with a new set of eyes.
For a full list of works cited and additional information, please come see our debate board.
https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/bkVyMWh4eWZRTERzdkRBMDVodDZKZFRmZHVYQWZnTFRPWnc5S1BmbUs1cVJkQ0xwR1NQVEZZa2s1TmFvVTFnbHwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDI=?share_link_id=293046174658