SC Bill Would Nullify WHO Power Grab: Rep. Magnuson
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
841 views • 05/02/2023

A new bill in the South Carolina legislature would nullify the UN World Health Organization power grab dubbed the International Pandemic Treaty or Accord, explained legislation sponsor Rep. Josiah Magnuson in this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Among other elements, H.4246 would ban the us of any state or local government resources in the enforcement or implementation of the controversial UN "health" agreement. "This is the rightful remedy," Representative Magnuson said, blasting the fact that the Senate is not even going to ratify the agreement. "If this does go into effect, we're going to have the framework here to resist." 

www.josiahmagnuson.com

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
unwhopandemicworld governmentamerican sovereignty
