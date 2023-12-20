No one surprised China labelled Joe Biden ‘a very weak leader’

Commentator Kara Kennedy says no one is surprised after a “damming” report has been released, showing China has labelled US President Joe Biden as “a very weak leader”.
“What it has shown is that as long as Biden is in office, China knows they can do exactly what they want,” she told Sky News Australia host Caleb Bond.
“I don’t think there will be any comments on it from Joe Biden seeing as it has basically labelled him a very weak leader.”
Ms Kennedy explained the report disclosed several tactics used to subvert members of Congress for “anti-China views”.
“They sought out members of Congress to punish for their anti-China views, even doing things like denigrate US Senators online using fake accounts.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.