No one surprised China labelled Joe Biden ‘a very weak leader’

Commentator Kara Kennedy says no one is surprised after a “damming” report has been released, showing China has labelled US President Joe Biden as “a very weak leader”. “What it has shown is that as long as Biden is in office, China knows they can do exactly what they want,” she told Sky News Australia host Caleb Bond. “I don’t think there will be any comments on it from Joe Biden seeing as it has basically labelled him a very weak leader.” Ms Kennedy explained the report disclosed several tactics used to subvert members of Congress for “anti-China views”. “They sought out members of Congress to punish for their anti-China views, even doing things like denigrate US Senators online using fake accounts.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html