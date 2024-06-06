BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Estate & Money Show With Kevin J Johnston - EPISODE 26 - BUYING IN FLORIDA!
The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Episode 26 - BUYING IN FLORIDA!


Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston/live

and

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


Welcome to the Real Estate and Money Show podcast with your host, Kevin J. Johnston! Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, join us on this journey through the vibrant landscape of Florida's real estate market. From the sandy shores of Miami to the bustling metropolis of Orlando, we're here to guide you through every step of the home-buying process in the Sunshine State.


In each episode, we'll delve into the intricacies of Florida's real estate market, offering expert advice, insider tips, and practical strategies to help you make informed decisions. Whether you're navigating the complexities of financing, exploring different neighborhoods, or negotiating a deal, we've got you covered.


So, if you're ready to unlock the secrets to successful real estate investing in Florida, tune in to the Real Estate and Money Show podcast with Kevin J. Johnston. Let's turn your dream of homeownership in the Sunshine State into a reality!


#realestate #panama #panamacity #colon #pacifico #relocation #banking #florida #orlando

Keywords
freedompoliticsbusinessfloridataxationmoneyusacanadaeconomicsfinancepanamarelocationrealestatecostarica
