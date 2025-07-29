If God Is Good, Why Is There SO MUCH EVIL??? (The Purpose of Evil)

Does it seem like evil insanity is off the rails these days? How can God truly be good if, as Creator of everything, He’s allowing all of this to come to pass???





Not your thing? No worries, we’ll see ya next time!





Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/





Faith-based content will always be free. You can follow along for free on Patreon and Substack. Links to everywhere we post online are on the website!





In this study, we consider:

- Why does evil exist?

- Why does hate exist?

- Is God evil because he permits evil?

- Did God create evil or was it just an accident?

- Why does it seem like evil is on steroids these days?

- “My rights” based on what scripture actually tells us

- 2 methods of determine whether you should trust and listen to someone

- And, as always, more!





Note that this was recorded before the Satan/ Lucifer video: https://old.bitchute.com/video/QilVT7kWDFCp/





We’re in this thing over 5 years now. I’m looking at 2027 being very likely for the second seal. Be sure you’re subbed to the free newsletter as I share more info there. You can peruse previous newsletters too when you subscribe!





Microwave Sickness: The Silent Epidemic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic





My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f





OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Fair Use Disclaimer:





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer







