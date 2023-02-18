Translated from Комсомольская правда: KP.RU

Russel 'Texas' Bentley - He fell in love with a Russian soul and borscht: an American found his love in Donbass.

Russell Bentley knew just three Russian words when he came to fight on the side of the Donbass militia. At that time, he was already 54 years old. He had previously served in the army. In the US, he left his job, home, a car, and his favorite motorcycle. In Donbass, the militiaman was baptized. His future wife helped him improve his Russian. Russell fell in love with Lyudmila, which turned out to be mutual. The couple has been together for six years and has a son.

