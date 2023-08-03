Teacher Claims Autistic Children Tricked Into Gender Transformation · Nov 19, 2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are more and more school children being coerced into changing their gender? Recently a British school claimed that as many as seventeen pupils were in the process of transforming their sex. A teacher at the school is blowing the whistle on the fact that very few of the children are actually suffering from gender dysphoria. But are choosing to undergo a sex change due to confusion caused by autism.