BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"If Anything Happens, It's NOT SUICIDE" - Boeing Whistleblower, John Barnett said as Prediction to Family Before His Death
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • 03/15/2024

Mar 14, 2024 #johnbarnett #southcarolina #truecrime

'If anything happens, it's not suicide': Boeing whistleblower's prediction to family before death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A close family friend of John Barnett said he predicted he might wind up dead and that a story could surface that he killed himself.

But at the time, he told her not to believe it.

"I know that he did not commit suicide," said Jennifer, a friend of Barnett's. "There's no way."

Adding from today another Boeing incident... United Airlines Boeing 737 from San Francisco makes emergency landing in Medford, Oregon due to lost aircraft panels mid-flight.

ADDING:

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett intended to return home to Louisiana after his deposition on Friday, March 8th.

However, Boeing lawyers requested him to stay an extra day to complete his testimony.

His body was discovered the following morning, March 9th.

Here's the link to this: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/last-days-boeing-whistleblower-190814764.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAC7XXY0pD2akbYjSDiux352I1lOFKvf-9ZO7IxZmpxfZ55N29i63pJsfH8s8M3TD1m4m9u-Ie6SLpZZ05PLTiJdtckts6nFzNNwnUj7nMb3WTOOthL2wDsWwdHUaAHrN-NWy9x6kT0bH8kVf3BXSv_kYA26g7uMTs6nx1bBnntMm


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy