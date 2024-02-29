BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Outrage Erupts Against Mayor of Georgia Sanctuary City
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 02/29/2024

The mayor of Athens, Georgia, hosted a press conference to address outrage over the murder of a nursing student by an illegal alien. When he attempted to weasel around the fact that his city was a sanctuary city, a few residents began yelling that he was lying. Today we look at some key moments from the press conference, and discuss the deceptive habits of people in power. Other topics in this episode include: @ 15:24 | The FBI is arresting a journalist from The Blaze for his J6 coverage; @ 23:01 | Mitch McConnell is stepping down from his Senate leadership position. We discuss the good and bad of his tenure; @ 32:34 | The governor of Texas just told the United Nations to go pound sand.

 

Keywords
migrationimmigrantsgeorgiasanctuary city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy