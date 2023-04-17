BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fellow fighters arrived at the base of the NFSC and missed Mr. Miles Guo even more when they entered the room where he had been live streaming
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6 views • 04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2emflqb896

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

 Fellow fighters arrived at the base of the NFSC and missed Mr. Miles Guo even more when they entered the room where he had been live streaming. They were very excited to see so many fellow fighters visiting the base with them. They expressed their determination to follow Mr. Guo to take down the CCP and believed that the CCP and its lackeys were about to be finished.


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

 战友们到达了新中国联邦的基地，在进入郭先生曾经直播过的房间后更加想念郭先生。他们非常激动，因为看到了非常多的战友们也来到了基地。他们表达了跟随郭先生打倒中共的决心，并且相信中共及其走狗即将走向灭亡。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
