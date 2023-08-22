El Salvador Day 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Day 4 in El Salvador consisted of moving out of San Salvador to Santa Tecla. The AirBnB that we moved to wasn’t ideal and I had to make a trip to Walmart to buy sheets. So we took lots of pictures of what is sold at Walmart here with some prices so that we could do a comparison to Canada. We ate at a roadside restaurant as well as at Bennigans in Santa Tecla. We also went for a walk around El Cafetalon Park.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily