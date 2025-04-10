As promised we are delivering the cures that have been kept from us!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I'm thanking Trump Kennedy for the opportunity. I love this, whether you like him or not. Well, I've never met the man. I love him because of what he's done and what he's endured.

He's told you since you voted for him that he always gives the American people what they asked for. He tried to give you true immunizations. He tried to give you hydroxychloroquine, he tried to give you chlorine dioxide, he tried to cut through the fraud. And of course, the American people demanded to shoot themselves or be shot. Again, that's on you, and I love you, and you were duped, and you were programmed. When I started work as a chemist at the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick, a fermentation chemist, June 10, 1980.

It was literally months. It was March 31 1980 when the cover of Time magazine the day before my birthday, 1980 my 22nd birthday, had Interferon. Interferon. It interferes with the viruses, with viruses any poisons, abilities to get in cells, no matter the class or the family of virus. It's your own god-given response, innate immune response, to pathogens, to viruses. So it was on the cover of Time Magazine. The Big If to cure cancer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/07/2025

