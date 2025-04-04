🔴Z: The settlements of Rozovka and Uspenovka have been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

France, UK, and Ukraine Hold First Talks in Kiev on Potential Peacekeeping Mission

According to Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, Kiev is hosting the first official meeting between French, British, and Ukrainian military representatives to discuss the possible deployment of "peacekeepers" to the region.

The talks are being held at the level of top military leadership and are expected to include a meeting with Zelensky later today.

The French delegation is led by General Thierry Burkhard, while the British side is represented by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

Media reports suggest that the participants are also considering involving NATO in the potential mission—an idea strongly opposed by Russia.