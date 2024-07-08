© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Oct 22, 2020] SEED Vlog 14 - Project Update (4.9K views on YouTube)
16 views • 10 months ago
Although C-19 has significantly slowed production down for us, we're definitely still moving forward with the various SEED projects. In this quick update, I show you what it looks like to turn the comic book into the animated CGI version of the Teaser for Episode 1. Of course, we have a lot more done than just this, but this is just a short little sample to give you an idea of what's to come.
If you'd like to support our efforts in this, please visit: https://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen.html
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
