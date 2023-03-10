During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2axohs3e1f
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: During the Cultural Revolution, people were promoted based on their fealty to Mao Zedong rather than based on competence. And this has found a parallel in the current woke movement in the United States, where people allied to social justice get all the benefits while those expressing dissenting views get fired and canceled.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：文化大革命时期，人们靠向毛泽东效忠而不是靠能力获得提拔，这与美国当前的觉醒运动有相似之处。在觉醒运动中，那些支持“社会正义”的人会得到所有好处，而那些表达不同意见的人则遭到解雇和封杀。